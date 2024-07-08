In Kyiv, 15 people died and more than 30 were injured due to a missile attack

In Kyiv, 10 people were killed and another 35 injured in a missile attack on the morning of July 8, the Kyiv City Military Administration reported.

Updated: At 2:19 p.m., the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office informed that the death toll in Kyiv has risen to 15. There are 37 injured.

Damage to civil infrastructure was recorded in 7 districts of the capital:

in the Shevchenkivsky district of Kyiv, the "Okhmatdyt" childrenʼs hospital was damaged, there is destruction.

in the Holosiivsky district, a kindergarten building and a residential building were damaged, cars were on fire;

an office building was damaged in the Solomyansky district;

in the Dniprovskyi district debris burning in a residential building;

a private house was damaged in the Darnytsky district;

in the Svyatoshynsky district, debris is burning near a residential building; a fire also broke out in the premises of one of the enterprises;

a house was occupied in the Desnyansky district.

In the Dniprovsky district, debris fell on a medical center, Mayor Klitschko added. Preliminary, there is information about two dead people, and there are also injured. A building was damaged.

Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko said on the air of a national telethon that the Russians struck the toxicology department of the “Okhmatdyt” Childrenʼs Hospital, where seriously ill children were on dialysis.

Specialists and necessary services work on the ground. The rubble continues to be dismantled in "Okhmatdyt".

DTEK informs that in Kyiv, three transformer substations in Holosiivsky and Shevchenkivsky districts were completely destroyed (or damaged). Electricity grids were also damaged.

Due to the fact of the attack on Kyiv, the prosecutorʼs office opened a case of violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder.