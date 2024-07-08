Three people died in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The Russians hit with missiles

On the morning of July 8, Russian troops fired missiles at Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. At least three dead are now known.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.
According to Filashkin, there is a hit at the enterprise — it was on its territory that three men were killed. Other communities in the Donetsk region also came under fire — information about victims and damage did not come from there.
- On July 8, the Russians massively struck Ukraine. Kyiv came under attack — at least seven people were killed, Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih — 10 people were killed and more than 30 injured there.
- The Russians deployed at least six Tu-95 bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two MiG-31Ks, which launched Dagger missiles. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky announced that Russia launched more than 40 missiles of various types over Ukraine.