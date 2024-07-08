Three people died in Pokrovsk, Donetsk region. The Russians hit with missiles

On the morning of July 8, Russian troops fired missiles at Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region. At least three dead are now known.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin.

According to Filashkin, there is a hit at the enterprise — it was on its territory that three men were killed. Other communities in the Donetsk region also came under fire — information about victims and damage did not come from there.