Russian aviation launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. There are dead and wounded

On the morning of July 8, Russian aviation launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. Five dead and 11 injured are now known in Kyiv.

For the attack, the Russians used at least 6 planes of Tu-95 missile-carrying bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two planes of MiG-31K, which launched Kinzhal missiles.

In Kyiv, debris was recorded in the Solomyansk, Dniprovsk and Holosiivsk districts. First, there is ignition. Information about the destruction and victims is being clarified, Kyiv city military administration writes. The sounds of explosions were also heard in Dnipro, Kamianske and Kryvyi Rih.

Mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko reported on three victims in Kyiv. Two of them were treated on the spot. Information about one deceased is being checked.

According to the Kyiv military city administration, there is damage to an office building in Solomyansky district. In Holosiivsky district, debris fell near a residential building, and in Dniprovsky district, debris is burning in a residential building. A private house was damaged in Darnytskyi district, and a house caught fire in Desnyanskyi district. Klitschko writes that one of the premises of the childrenʼs hospital was hit.

At 11:23, Klitschko reported on nine victims in different districts of Kyiv, six of them were hospitalized. The Administration writes about the five dead.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russia used more than 40 missiles of various types for the attack. Residential buildings, infrastructure, and a childrenʼs hospital were damaged.