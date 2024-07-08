At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down three cruise missiles

This night, the Russians launched four Kh-101 missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Saratov region of the Russian Federation and two Iskander-M ballistic missiles from the Kursk region of Russia and from Crimea.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

Ukrainian air defense destroyed three Kh-101 cruise missiles in Zhytomyr and Cherkasy regions.