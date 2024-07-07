At night, Ukrainian air defense shot down all 13 drones launched by Russia, but not a single missile

On the night of July 7, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Iskander-M ballistic missiles and 13 Shahed-131/136 attack drones from the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by the commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleschuk.

Thanks to the work of anti-aircraft missile units, the calculations of mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces and the means of radio-electronic warfare of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, it was possible to shoot down 13 drones in the Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions. At the same time, no downed missiles were reported.