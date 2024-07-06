The Russians attacked an energy facility in Sumy region. Air defense shot down 24 out of 27 drones

On the night of July 6, Ukrainian air defense shot down 24 of the 27 Shahed drones that Russian troops used to attack Ukraine.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

Drones were shot down in Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zaporizhia, Kherson, Kharkiv, Donetsk, Sumy, Chernihiv, Vinnytsia, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Mykolaiv regions.

Ukrenergo reports that an energy infrastructure facility was attacked by drones in the Sumy region. Because of this, consumers in Sumy and some districts of the Kharkiv region were cut off, but now most of them have their lights back on. Repair in progress.