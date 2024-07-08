The Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missiles. There are dead and injured

Russians massively attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the cityʼs Defense Council, said.

There were several hits, in particular on the administrative building of the industrial enterprise. Elimination of consequences continues. All emergency, utility, and medical units are working.

It is known in advance about ten dead people. Another 31 people were injured, ten of them in serious condition. All were hospitalized.