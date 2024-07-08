The Russians hit Kryvyi Rih with missiles. There are dead and injured

Russians massively attacked Kryvyi Rih with missiles, Oleksandr Vilkul, head of the cityʼs Defense Council, said.
There were several hits, in particular on the administrative building of the industrial enterprise. Elimination of consequences continues. All emergency, utility, and medical units are working.
It is known in advance about ten dead people. Another 31 people were injured, ten of them in serious condition. All were hospitalized.
- On the morning of July 8, Russian aviation launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine. The Russians deployed at least six Tu-95 bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two MiG-31K bombers, which launched Dagger missiles. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi announced that Russia launched more than 40 missiles of various types over Ukraine.
- In addition to Kryvyi Rih, Slovyansk, Kramatorsk, Dnipro, Kamyanske and Kyiv were attacked. Residential buildings, infrastructure and a childrenʼs hospital were damaged. In the capital, as of 11:55, it is known about seven dead and 11 wounded.