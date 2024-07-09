Rescue work on the territory of the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital has been completed, but the number of dead in Kyiv is increasing

Rescue work on the territory of the capitalʼs Childrenʼs Hospital Okhmatdyt has been completed.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine and the Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko.

As a result, two adults were killed (one of them is 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukyanchuk) and 32 people were injured when a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile hit the hospital. 8 children were hospitalized with various injuries.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has already established that it was Russia that hit Okhmatdyt with a missile. At the site of the impact, fragments of the hull of the rear part of the Kh-101 with a serial number and a part of the rudder of the same missile were found.

Debris clearance is still ongoing at two more locations in Kyiv. The mayor of the city Vitaliy Klychko informed that in the Shevchenkivsky district (Syrets), the bodies of three more people, including a woman, were found under the rubble of the destroyed entrance of a five-story building. The number of dead in this house has increased to 11. The search and rescue operation continues.

In total, as of 11:00 a.m., 31 people, including 4 children, were killed in Kyiv as a result of Russian strikes on July 8. Another 117 people were injured, including 10 children.