One more missile attack on Kyiv. A medical center in the Dniprovsky district was damaged, and four people died there

During the one more missile attack on the capital in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, fragments of the missile hit the medical center, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported. Preliminary, four people died there, and three more were injured.
Presumably, this happened after the massive attack on Kyiv, when there was a short air raid siren from 12:58 to 13:22. During this period of time, one powerful explosion was heard.
- In the morning, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. For the attack, the Russians used at least 6 planes of Tu-95 missile-carrying bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two planes of MiG-31K, which launched “Kinzhal” missiles.
- As of now, 10 dead and 35 injured are known in Kyiv. One of the buildings of the "Okhmatdyt" childrenʼs hospital came under attack by the Russians — they are dismantling the rubble there.
- Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro also were under attack. At least 10 dead and more than 30 injured in Kryvyi Rih, one dead and 12 injured in Dnipro.
- In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, three people were killed by a missile attack. There is a hit at an enterprise — it was on its territory that men died.