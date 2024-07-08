One more missile attack on Kyiv. A medical center in the Dniprovsky district was damaged, and four people died there

During the one more missile attack on the capital in the Dniprovsky district of Kyiv, fragments of the missile hit the medical center, the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) reported. Preliminary, four people died there, and three more were injured.

Presumably, this happened after the massive attack on Kyiv, when there was a short air raid siren from 12:58 to 13:22. During this period of time, one powerful explosion was heard.