Zelensky: Ukraine initiates the convening of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the Russian missile attack

Ukraine initiates the convening of an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council due to the morning Russian massive missile attack on the civilian infrastructure of Ukraine, including a childrenʼs hospital.

This was stated by Volodymyr Zelensky at a press conference in Warsaw, where he signed a security agreement with Prime Minister Donald Tusk today.

"Today, Russia shelled many cities of our country: Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, and cities of our Donetsk region. Hitting, in particular, the "Okhmatdyt" — national specialized childrenʼs hospital in Kyiv — is one of the most important not only for our country, but also for our entire region. The missile attack hit the department where the children received dialysis. Houses were damaged. Demolition of rubble is still ongoing. More than a hundred people were injured, and for now, 27 people are known to have been killed by these shellings," Zelensky said.

The leader of the state added that Russia is already spreading false announcements that the destruction in "Okhmatdyt" happened because of Ukrainian air defense.

The problem is that Russia began presiding over the UN Security Council at the beginning of July.