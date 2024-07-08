Ukraine and Poland signed a security agreement. The main points

On July 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk signed a security agreement in Warsaw.

Its text was published by the Office of the President.

Defense and military cooperation

Poland will provide several packages of substantial military assistance in 2024 and will continue to provide significant support for the next 10 years.

The signatories will also consider the possibility of transferring a MiG-29 squadron to Ukraine without compromising the security of Poland.

Poland will continue the work of the POLLOGHUB logistics hub and plans to continue to help in the efficient supply of weapons and equipment to Ukraine.

At the request of Ukraine, Poland will encourage Ukrainians to return home to serve in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other security and defense forces.

For the first time, the security agreement refers to the creation of a "Ukrainian legion" — the training of personnel of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine on the territory of Poland. Citizens of Ukraine temporarily living in Poland and other countries will be able to join the legion.

The document also, for the first time among already signed bilateral security agreements, provides for the possibility of intercepting missiles and drones in the airspace of Ukraine, launched in the direction of Poland.

Non-military cooperation

Poland will cooperate with Ukraine to strengthen Ukraineʼs security and reconstruction. In particular, the countries plan to launch joint educational and training programs for critical infrastructure protection specialists.

Both countries will also cooperate to combat cyber threats, as well as Russian propaganda (especially in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine).

Among other aspects of cooperation: the fight against illegal migration, terrorism and organized crime, as well as the sphere of maritime security — in particular, the development of the Ukrainian navy.

Political cooperation and sanctions

The signatories will promote economic cooperation, including cooperation between businesses. They will also work together in the field of science, technology and higher education.

The countries will work on joint historical research as well as curriculum guidelines for school history textbooks on the relationship between the two states.

Also, the signatories will strengthen cooperation in carrying out searches, exhumations and other measures for a dignified burial of victims of conflicts, repressions and crimes committed on the territory of Ukraine and Poland.

Poland is ready to support Ukraineʼs intention to join the European Union and will promote Ukraineʼs European integration.

Both countries will work on further sanctions against Russia and on blocking ways to circumvent these restrictions. Also, Ukraine and Poland will cooperate to bring to justice those guilty of aggression and to compensate Russia for damages.

Cooperation in case of future armed attack

In the event of a future armed attack by Russia on Ukraine, at the request of any party to the agreement, its participants will hold consultations within 24 hours in a bilateral format. Poland will provide quick and long-term assistance, including sanctions against Russia.

The agreement is valid for ten years from the date of its signing.