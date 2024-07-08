In Kyiv, July 9 was declared a day of mourning — Russia killed more than 20 people

The Kyiv city authorities declared July 9 a day of mourning in the capital due to the Russian missile attack that claimed the lives of dozens of people.

This was reported by the mayor of Kyiv Vitaliy Klitschko.

The next day, July 9, flags will be flown at half-mast on all communal buildings in the capital. The authorities recommend lowering state flags on state and private buildings.

Also, any entertainment activities will be prohibited during the day.

TV channels and radio stations are asked to change the broadcast network on the day of mourning.

Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko added that 20 people were killed in Kyiv and almost a hundred were injured. Meanwhile, the State Emergency Service writes about 21 deaths due to an attack in the Dniprovsky, Shevchenkivsky and Solomyansky districts of the capital.

UPD: As of 5:15 p.m., 22 people are known to have died, and 72 people have been injured, according to the State Emergency Service.