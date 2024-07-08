The Russians hit Okhmatdyt with an Kh-101 missile. In the Russian Federation, the attack was called “a response to strikes on Russian energy”

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) established that Russia hit the Okhmatdyt Childrenʼs Hospital in Kyiv with an X-101 missile.

This was reported by the press service of the department.

Investigators found at the impact site fragments of the hull of the rear part of the Kh-101 missile with a serial number and a part of the rudder of the same missile.

SBU classified the attack on the hospital as a war crime. The case is being investigated under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code (violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder).

At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation declares that todayʼs massive attack on Ukraine is a response to strikes on Russian energy.

The Russians once again tried to shift the blame for hitting civilian objects onto the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces. And the accusations against Russia were called "the hysteria of the Kyiv regime [...] on the eve of the next gathering (summit) of its patrons from NATO."