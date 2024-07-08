The Russians hit Okhmatdyt with an Kh-101 missile. In the Russian Federation, the attack was called “a response to strikes on Russian energy”

Investigators of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) established that Russia hit the Okhmatdyt Childrenʼs Hospital in Kyiv with an X-101 missile.
This was reported by the press service of the department.
Investigators found at the impact site fragments of the hull of the rear part of the Kh-101 missile with a serial number and a part of the rudder of the same missile.
SBU classified the attack on the hospital as a war crime. The case is being investigated under Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code (violations of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder).
At the same time, the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation declares that todayʼs massive attack on Ukraine is a response to strikes on Russian energy.
The Russians once again tried to shift the blame for hitting civilian objects onto the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces. And the accusations against Russia were called "the hysteria of the Kyiv regime [...] on the eve of the next gathering (summit) of its patrons from NATO."
- In the morning, Russian troops massively attacked Ukraine with missiles. For the attack, the Russians used at least 6 Tu-95 bombers (carriers of Kh-101 missiles) and two MiG-31K bombers, which launched “Kinzhal” missiles.
- As of now, 15 dead and 37 injured are known in Kyiv. One of the buildings of the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital came under attack by the Russians — they are dismantling the rubble there.
- Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro were under attack. At least 10 dead and more than 30 injured in Kryvyi Rih, one dead and 12 injured in Dnipro.
- In Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, three people were killed by a rocket attack. There is a hit at an enterprise — it was on its territory that men died.