Okhmatdyt will pick the reconstruction company next week. The hospital received about UAH 800 million from benefactors

The National Childrenʼs Specialized Hospital of Ukraine Okhmatdyt plans to identify a construction company at the beginning of next week that will carry out work to eliminate the consequences of the rocket attack and restore the hospital.

Minister of Health Viktor Lyashko stated this at the briefing.

According to him, in the near future, specialists should draw up an act that will show the full cost of restoring the hospital. The head of the Ministry of Health says that the clinic will need to replace equipment worth about 360-400 million hryvnias. At the same time, he confirmed that requests for its supply are received from equipment manufacturers. The management of Okhmatdyt has already determined the list of necessary equipment.

The minister also noted that the clinic and the Ministry of Health are starting a project for a new building, which will be built on the site of a completely destroyed one. It is planned to be built with the funds received from charitable funds, which is approximately UAH 800 million.

Okhmatdyt is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, the Russian Kh-101 cruise missile completely destroyed the toxicology building and damaged four more. 10 surgical departments, five oncology departments, two somatic departments, intensive care, two intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, part of the oncology and hematology laboratory (the only one in the country) were affected.

As a result, two adults were killed (one of them — 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukyanchuk) and 32 people were injured from a rocket attack on the territory of the hospital. 8 children were hospitalized with various injuries.

Author: Denys Podobry