The state will completely rebuild the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital. Affected families with children will receive assistance

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal said that the state will completely rebuild the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile on July 8.
Work is starting now. 100 million hryvnias will be allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget for priority repairs. Further funding will be increased as the hospital reconstruction project is prepared.
Small patients and doctors from the damaged buildings of Okhmatdyt will be transferred to Kyiv regional clinical hospitals No. 1 and No. 2.
Shmyhal emphasized that every family with children affected by yesterdayʼs rocket attack will be allocated 10 800 hryvnias for each family member together with UNICEF.
In addition, the funds collected through the United24 platform will be used to rebuild the hospital. Literally in a few hours, we managed to collect 100 million hryvnias, so now the new goal is 300 million. Shmyhal thanked everyone who participated in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on the hospital.
Okhmatdyt is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, a Russian missile completely destroyed the toxicology building and damaged four more. 10 surgical departments, 5 oncology departments, 2 somatic departments, intensive care, 2 intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, and another part of the oncology and hematology laboratory (the only one in the country) were affected.
Hit on Okhmatdyt
On the morning of July 8, 2024, Russian troops attacked Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih and Dnipro with various types of missiles. One of the missiles hit Ukraineʼs largest childrenʼs hospital Okhmatdyt in Kyiv, destroying it.
As a result, two adults were killed (one of them is 30-year-old nephrologist Svitlana Lukyanchuk) and 32 people were injured when a Russian missile hit Okhmatdyt. 8 children were hospitalized with various injuries.
SBU declares that Okhmatdyt destroyed a Russian Kh-101 cruise missile launched by a bomber during a massive missile attack on Ukraine. In particular, a fragment of the mechanism for opening the wings of the Kh-101 missile, a fragment of the jamming unit of the Kh-101 missile, the middle part of the hull of the Kh-101 cruise missile, a fairing of the tail compartment and a fragment of the hydroblock of the Kh-101 cruise missile, as well as fragments of the engine casing of the cruise missile were found on the territory of the hospital X-101 missiles with display of inventory and serial numbers.
The special service is convinced that it was a targeted missile attack — this is indicated by the flight path, the nature of the damage and numerous videos taken by eyewitnesses. Large-scale destruction — the destruction of the two-story building of the hospital and significant damage to the surrounding buildings — is not characteristic of an air defense missile, but the Kh-101 with a warhead mass of 400 kg can do this.
The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine believes that Okhmatdyt was "highly likely" to have been hit by a Russian missile. At the time of the attack, there were 670 children and about a thousand hospital workers.