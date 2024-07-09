The state will completely rebuild the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital. Affected families with children will receive assistance

The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmygal said that the state will completely rebuild the Okhmatdyt childrenʼs hospital, which was hit by a Russian missile on July 8.

Work is starting now. 100 million hryvnias will be allocated from the reserve fund of the state budget for priority repairs. Further funding will be increased as the hospital reconstruction project is prepared.

Small patients and doctors from the damaged buildings of Okhmatdyt will be transferred to Kyiv regional clinical hospitals No. 1 and No. 2.

Shmyhal emphasized that every family with children affected by yesterdayʼs rocket attack will be allocated 10 800 hryvnias for each family member together with UNICEF.

In addition, the funds collected through the United24 platform will be used to rebuild the hospital. Literally in a few hours, we managed to collect 100 million hryvnias, so now the new goal is 300 million. Shmyhal thanked everyone who participated in eliminating the consequences of the Russian attack on the hospital.

Okhmatdyt is the largest childrenʼs hospital in Ukraine, where more than 20 thousand children are treated every year. On July 8, a Russian missile completely destroyed the toxicology building and damaged four more. 10 surgical departments, 5 oncology departments, 2 somatic departments, intensive care, 2 intensive care units, operating units, radiology and radiation therapy departments, and another part of the oncology and hematology laboratory (the only one in the country) were affected.