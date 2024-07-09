The UN believes that Okhmatdyt was “highly likely” to have been hit by a Russian missile. At the time of the impact, there were 670 children there

Kyiv Childrenʼs Hospital Okhmatdyt was destroyed with a "high probability" as a result of a direct hit by a Russian missile on July 8. This was the conclusion reached by the UN Monitoring Mission on Human Rights in Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

The head of the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Danielle Bell said that at the time of the attack, there were 670 child patients and about a thousand hospital employees in "Okhmatdyt".

"Video analysis and on-scene assessment indicate a high probability that the childrenʼs hospital suffered a direct hit rather than air defense damage," Bell said.

Bell added that her team, which visited the scene on Monday, could not reach a definitive conclusion, but "the missile appears to have been launched by Russia." Had the hospital staff not moved the children to shelter when the air raid first sounded, the death toll could have been higher.

Meanwhile, Russian propaganda promotes the version that Okhmatdyt was hit by an AIM-120 anti-aircraft missile of the NASAMS anti-aircraft complex or a missile from the American Patriot complex, which are protecting the capital.