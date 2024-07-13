Papua New Guinea joined the communique of the Peace Summit on Ukraine

Papua New Guinea joined the final communiqué of the first Peace Summit regarding Ukraine.
This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.
"Papua New Guinea today joined the communique of the first Peace Summit, strengthening Oceaniaʼs voice in peacemaking efforts. I appreciate this significant contribution to restoring respect for the UN Charter and international law. We continue to work on expanding the participation of countries from various regions in this historic document. Every vote in favor of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is important to us," Zelenskyi wrote in Kh.
- The first Peace Summit organized by Ukraine was held in Switzerland on June 15-16. 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in it. Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."
- As a result of the Summit , a communiqué was signed with three main points: nuclear safety, global food security, and the release of deported children, prisoners of war, and illegally detained civilians. This communiqué was signed by more than 80 states and 6 organizations. Already after the Summit , the Organization of American States, Barbados and the Marshall Islands, Malawi,Guyana, the Kingdom of Tonga, the Federated States of Micronesia and Mauritius joined the communique.