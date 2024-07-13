Papua New Guinea joined the communique of the Peace Summit on Ukraine

Papua New Guinea joined the final communiqué of the first Peace Summit regarding Ukraine.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"Papua New Guinea today joined the communique of the first Peace Summit, strengthening Oceaniaʼs voice in peacemaking efforts. I appreciate this significant contribution to restoring respect for the UN Charter and international law. We continue to work on expanding the participation of countries from various regions in this historic document. Every vote in favor of a just and lasting peace in Ukraine is important to us," Zelenskyi wrote in Kh.