Another South American country — Guyana — joined the joint communique of the Peace Summit.

This was stated by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

He thanked Guyana for joining the joint communique of the Peace Summit and stressed that it was imperative that "a vision of a just peace based on respect for the purposes and principles of the UN Charter" is shared by a growing number of South American countries.

"The international coalition of peace-loving countries committed to these principles is growing every day. We continue to work together on expanding global support for the Peace Formula and the steps necessary for its implementation," said the President of Ukraine.

Global Peace Summit

The two-day Peace Summit was convened on the initiative of Ukraine and was held on June 15-16 in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Representatives of Ukraine, 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in the Summit. Russia was not invited, but in Moscow they made it clear in advance that they were not interested in participating.

Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."

According to the results of the summit in Switzerland, a communiqué was created with three main points:

Nuclear safety. The nuclear power plant must work under the control of Ukraine, threats with nuclear weapons are unacceptable.

Global food security. It is necessary to ensure access to seaports on the Black and Azov seas.

All prisoners of war, illegally detained civilians must be released, and deported children must be returned.

Currently, 83 states and 6 organizations have signed the communique of the Peace Summit.