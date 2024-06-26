The Kingdom of Tonga joined the communique of the Peace Summit

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said that the Kingdom of Tonga had joined the communique of the Peace Summit. This state became the ninth signatory of the Joint Communiqué after the end of the Summit.

"We see that the principles outlined in this historic document are shared by countries from all over the world. We appreciate Tongaʼs commitment to these principles. We are making every effort to ensure that no one is left behind in global efforts to restore the full force of the UN Charter. The voice of every peace-loving nation must be heard," the head of state said.

More than 80 states and 6 organizations have already signed the Peace Summit Communiqué.