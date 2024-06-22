Two more island countries joined the communique of the Peace Summit

Two more island countries — Barbados and the Marshall Islands — joined the communique of the Peace Summit. In total, six more signatories joined the document after the inaugural Summit.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"We appreciate our partners from island states and call on everyone to join us in developing a vision of a just peace for Ukraine and all peoples of the world. Everyone can contribute," the head of state said.

Thus, the final document of the Peace Summit, which took place in Switzerland on June 15-16, 2024, has already been signed by 80 states and six organizations.