Another international organization — the Organization of American States (OAS), covering the countries of North and South America — signed the communiqué of the Global Peace Summit.

This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

"The format of the Peace Summit, the format of our communiqué, the format of further preparatory work for the second Summit will ensure a fair treatment of each nation, each state and, of course, Ukraine. I thank everyone who helps," said Zelensky.

Today, the OAS unites 35 states — Antigua and Barbuda, Argentina, the Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, Venezuela, Haiti, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Grenada, Dominica, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, El Salvador, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, USA, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, Chile and Jamaica. Until 1962, the Republic of Cuba participated in the work of the OAD.

Also, on June 19, Antigua and Barbuda joined the communique of the Peace Summit.

Thus, the final document of the Peace Summit, which took place in Switzerland on June 15-16, 2024, was signed by 78 states and six organizations.

The two-day Peace Summit was convened at the initiative of Ukraine. Representatives of Ukraine, 91 states and eight international organizations took part in the Summit. Russia was not invited, but in Moscow they made it clear in advance that they were not interested in participating. China refused to send a representative to the meeting.

According to the results of the summit in Switzerland , a declaration with three main points was signed: