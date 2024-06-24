Another African country joined the communique of the Peace Summit

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, said that another African country — Malawi — had joined the communique of the Peace Summit.

"Today we have several results in relations with partners. Another country — Malawi — joined the communique of the Peace Summit," Zelenskyi said in an evening video message.

According to him, "larger representation of Africa in global efforts in the name of peace is a great force of pressure on Russia to stop this criminal aggression."

"And the more countries and leaders there are with us, with Ukraine, the sooner we will restore the full force of the UN Charter," he emphasized.

Currently, 82 states and 6 organizations have signed the communique of the Peace Summit.