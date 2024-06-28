The Federated States of Micronesia joined the Peace Summit communiqué

The Federated States of Micronesia, a state located on part of the Caroline Islands in the western Pacific Ocean, also joined the joint communiqué of the Peace Summit.

This was reported by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky.

"Less than two weeks after the first Peace Summit, ten more participants joined its final communiqué. Our peace efforts are based on respect for every country, region and part of the world. Every peace-loving nation that respects the UN Charter should play its role in these efforts," Zelensky said.

The communique remains open for signature. Currently, it has already been signed by more than 80 states and 6 organizations.

Global Peace Summit

The two-day Peace Summit was convened on the initiative of Ukraine and took place on June 15-16 in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. Representatives of Ukraine, 91 states and 8 international organizations took part in the Summit. Russia was not invited, but in Moscow they made it clear in advance that they were not interested in participating.

Due to the absence of the Russian Federation at the summit, some countries, including China, refused to send their representatives to the meeting, as they consider it useless without the participation of "both sides of the conflict."

According to the results of the summit in Switzerland, a communiqué was created with three main points: