Sri Lanka demands compensation for its killed and wounded citizens who served in the Russian army

The delegation of Sri Lankan held a meeting with the Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrii Rudenko and the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Aleksandr Fomin. There, Sri Lankan representatives spoke about compensation for its killed and wounded citizens who served under contract in the Russian army.

This was reported by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow.

Sri Lanka stated 17 of its citizens had died while serving in the Russian army. They did not name the number of injured, but at the same time emphasized the plight of Sri Lankans who cannot be contacted.

Therefore, the Sri Lankan delegation wants Russia to pay compensation for the killed and wounded, and also to give the Sri Lankans the opportunity to terminate their contracts early and return home.

During the meeting, Sri Lanka offered to establish a joint working committee to solve the problems of Sri Lankans serving in the Russian army.