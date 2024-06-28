Sri Lanka demands compensation for its killed and wounded citizens who served in the Russian army

The delegation of Sri Lankan held a meeting with the Deputy Head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Andrii Rudenko and the Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense Aleksandr Fomin. There, Sri Lankan representatives spoke about compensation for its killed and wounded citizens who served under contract in the Russian army.
This was reported by the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Moscow.
Sri Lanka stated 17 of its citizens had died while serving in the Russian army. They did not name the number of injured, but at the same time emphasized the plight of Sri Lankans who cannot be contacted.
Therefore, the Sri Lankan delegation wants Russia to pay compensation for the killed and wounded, and also to give the Sri Lankans the opportunity to terminate their contracts early and return home.
During the meeting, Sri Lanka offered to establish a joint working committee to solve the problems of Sri Lankans serving in the Russian army.
Currently, there are established facts of recruitment of citizens of Nepal, India, Syria, Serbia and Somalia into the Russian army. The Russian Federation also recruited illegal migrants to its army from the Finnish border who tried to get to the EU through Russia. As for the citizens of Nepal and India, some of them are already in captivity or have died. There are already videos on social networks with Africans as part of the Russian army, who are in Ukraine.
In addition, as Bloomberg writes, Russia forced thousands of migrants and foreign students to fight against Ukraine, threatening not to extend their visas. Some of them are used as an additional force for the offensive in the Kharkiv region.
India reported that it was aware of the death of at least three of its citizens who were recruited by Russia.