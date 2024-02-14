GUR published a list of Syrian mercenaries recruited by Russia for the war against Ukraine

The Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine published a list of names of Syrian mercenaries recruited by Russia for the war against Ukraine.

There are 141 persons in the list — their names, surnames and year of birth are indicated there.

According to intelligence, Syrians are recruited to fight against Ukraine through travel agencies, and training is conducted at a military base near the city of Aleppo and the Kuveyres airfield. Then they will be sent to the Khmeimim air base, from there to Russia, where they will issue Russian passports, and then they will be mobilized into the 5th Separate Guards Tank Brigade of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation (military unit 46108).

On February 7, intelligence published a video with Syrian mercenaries. At that time, she reported that the footage shows mercenaries from the first batch (thousands of people), who are being "sharpened" for battles in the urban development.