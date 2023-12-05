Nepal demands that Russia stop recruiting its citizens for the war against Ukraine

The government of Nepal has called on Russia not to recruit its citizens into the Russian army and to immediately send any Nepali soldier who gets there back to their homeland. This happened after it was reported that six Nepalis had died while serving in the Russian army.
Reuters writes about it.
Nepal demands that the Russian Federation return the bodies of the dead and pay compensation to their families. At the same time, the country is trying to return from the Russian army 150 to 200 Nepalese who were recruited for the war against Ukraine.
Diplomatic measures are also underway to free one Nepalese citizen from Ukrainian captivity, who got there as a soldier of the Russian army.
Nepal urges its citizens not to join the army of any country at war or war.
- In Cuba, a scheme for recruiting mercenaries for the war in Ukraine on the side of the occupiers was exposed. Cuban authorities have arrested 17 people linked to a human trafficking ring that lured young Cuban men to fight on the side of Russia.
- According to the BBC, Russia is also recruiting Serbs — they are registered in the Moscow region and enrolled in the 106th Airborne Division. The Russian Federation involved the son of the former president of Yugoslavia Milosevic in this.