Nepal demands that Russia stop recruiting its citizens for the war against Ukraine

The government of Nepal has called on Russia not to recruit its citizens into the Russian army and to immediately send any Nepali soldier who gets there back to their homeland. This happened after it was reported that six Nepalis had died while serving in the Russian army.

Reuters writes about it.

Nepal demands that the Russian Federation return the bodies of the dead and pay compensation to their families. At the same time, the country is trying to return from the Russian army 150 to 200 Nepalese who were recruited for the war against Ukraine.

Diplomatic measures are also underway to free one Nepalese citizen from Ukrainian captivity, who got there as a soldier of the Russian army.

Nepal urges its citizens not to join the army of any country at war or war.