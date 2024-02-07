Main Directorate of Intelligence: Russia recruits Syrian mercenaries to its army — they are offered a job, and then sent to the front

The Russians offer Syrians "high-paying jobs" and then recruit and send them to the front to fight against Ukraine.

This is stated by the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Mercenaries are being trained on Syrian territory near the city of Aleppo and Kuweires airfield. Almost a thousand of the first mercenaries are trained with an emphasis on conducting combat operations in urban areas. After that, they will be sent to the Khmeimim air base, and from there to the Russian Federation.

In Russia, they are issued with Russian passports, and then mobilized into the occupation army. The video shows some Syrians with Russian passports made in five days, according to intelligence.

Men are recruited in Syria through travel agencies — first they are promised jobs as security guards at oil refineries in Yakutia, and then they lure them to a "higher-paying" job in Buryatia.

In the Buryat capital of Ulan-Ude, the mercenaries are expected to be mobilized into the 5th Separate Guards Tank Brigade of the Soviet Union and further participate in hostilities in Ukraine.