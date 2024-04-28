Russia has fired almost 180 times on Ukrainian TPPs since the beginning of the full-scale invasion

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022, Russian troops have attacked Ukrainian thermal power plants almost 180 times.

This was said by the executive director of DTEK Dmytro Sakharuk on the air of "Public Radio".

"If we count from the beginning of the large-scale invasion, the invaders have already fired at our thermal power plants almost 180 times. This attack, on April 27, was, in fact, the fourth major after the attacks on March 22 and 29 and April 11," Saharuk said.

He added that the consequences of the Russian attack on Ukrainian energy facilities on April 27 are now being analyzed — four stations were seriously damaged.

Attack on the Ukrainian energy industry

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29 , Russia launched a large-scale missile strike against the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. Then it damaged the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11 , the Russians completely destroyed the Trypil TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

Zmiivska TPP in Kharkiv Oblast (destroyed by the Russians);

Trypil TPP in the Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

Uglehirskaya TPP in Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On the night of April 27, the occupiers launched a combined attack on the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Lviv regions. The Russians damaged four TPPs.