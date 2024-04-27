Russia attacked Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure in three regions. Consequences

At night, the occupiers launched a combined attack on Ukraine with missiles of various types. The energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Ivano-Frankivsk and Lviv regions was under attack, the Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko said.

There is equipment damage. At one of the facilities, the shift supervisor received a concussion. The consequences of the attacks are being clarified.

Daria Zarivna, communications adviser to the head of Presidnetʼs Office, noted that the Russians damaged four TPPs.

In total, the enemy used 34 air-, land-, and sea-based missiles:

9 Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95 MS strategic aircraft;

9 Kh-59/Kh-69 guided air missiles;

2 S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles;

2 "Iskander-K" cruise missiles;

4 Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles from MiG-31K aircraft;

8 Kalibr cruise missiles from the Black Sea.

It was possible to destroy 21 targets — the infographic shows which ones.

In Kharkiv at 00:30, Russian troops hit the territory of the Third Psychiatric Hospital in Saltivskyi district with an S-300 missile. Windows, roof, nearby buildings, boiler room and department No. 14 were damaged. A 53-year-old woman was injured.

At the time of the attack, 60 patients and 5 employees were in the hospital, Oleg Sinegubov, the head of regional military administration, said.