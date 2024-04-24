Media: SBU hit two oil depots in the Smolensk region of the Russian Federation

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) is behind the attack on two Russian oil depots in the Smolensk region.

This is reported by Army TV with reference to sources.

Itʼs about Rosneft oil depots in Yartsevo and Rozdorovo, Smolensk region.

26 000 cubic meters of fuel were stored at these bases. Now there is an evacuation of personnel due to large-scale fires.

"SBU continues to effectively destroy the military infrastructure and logistics that provide fuel to the Russian army in Ukraine. These objects are and will remain our absolutely legitimate goals," the source said.

Tonight, drones attacked the Lipetsk and Smolensk regions of Russia. The governor of the Smolensk region stated that the shelling caused a fire at fuel and energy facilities in the territory of the Smolensk and Yartsev districts.

Russian Telegram channels wrote that the Cmolensk oil refinery was on fire. At least four explosions were heard there. And in Lipetsk, according to local authorities, the drone fell into an industrial zone — presumably near the Novolypetsk metallurgical plant.

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation announced this morning about the alleged downing of eight drones over various regions of Russia.