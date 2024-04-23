Denmark will allocate more than €420 million for the reconstruction and energy sector of Ukraine

Ukraine and Denmark signed a Memorandum of Understanding on long-term cooperation and reconstruction of Ukraine. This document provides for the allocation by the Danish government of about €40 million to support the private sector involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as €380 million to support critical infrastructure using renewable energy.
The memorandum was signed on the Ukrainian side by Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko, and on the Danish side by Danish Minister of Entrepreneurship Morten Bedskow, reports the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine.
The money will go to the Export Investment Fund of Denmark, which is part of the Danish-Ukrainian Fund. Its task is to reduce financial risks for companies participating in the reconstruction of Ukraine. Part of the above-mentioned money will help to strengthen the energy system of Ukraine, which suffered from missile and drone attacks by Russian troops.
The Ukrainian-Danish document also provides for the promotion of meetings between the businesses of both countries and the strengthening of cooperation in the field of shipbuilding, development and reconstruction of sea port infrastructure.
- Since March 2024, Russian troops have launched three massive strikes on Ukraineʼs energy system, knocking out up to 7 GW of electricity generation capacity.
- The destroyed Dnipro HPP in Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv TPP-5, Zmiiv and the largest in Ukraine Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region, which are under the command of Centerenergo, as well as Burshtynska and Ladyzhynska TPP of the DTEK company. The CHP plant in Sumy was also damaged.
- Since the middle of April , the energy system of Ukraine has had a deficit, which is why we have to turn to Romania, Slovakia and Poland for emergency assistance. The Ministry of Energy asks Ukrainians to reduce the use of energy-intensive appliances during peak hours — from 19:00 to 22:00.