There was a shortage of electricity in Ukraine. We enlisted help from Europe

In the morning, Ukraine is receiving emergency aid from Romania, Poland and Slovakia due to a deficit in the energy system caused by Russian strikes on Ukrainian power plants.

This was reported by "Ukrenergo".

From 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., capacity restriction schedules will apply for business and industry. These measures will not affect critical infrastructure facilities and enterprises of the defense complex.

Disconnection schedules for consumers are in effect in the Kharkiv region and for industry in Kryvyi Rih and Donetsk region, the Ministry of Energy reported.

Ukrainians are asked to use electricity as carefully as possible during peak hours from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., and industry is asked to use electricity imports as much as possible and to use alternative power sources.

Due to bad weather, power was cut off in 5 settlements in Kyiv and Sumy regions. Due to hostilities, there are power outages in Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Sumy, and Kharkiv regions, and due to technological violations — in Kirovohrad, Sumy, and Chernihiv regions.

Attack on the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. PJSC "Centrenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

the Zmiivska TPP in the Kharkiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

the Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

Vuhlehirska TPP in the Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29, Russia launched a large-scale missile strike against the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. Then it damaged the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.

According to the estimates of the Energy Research Center, in July and August, you can expect severe restrictions for consumers after the latest attacks on energy.