Zelensky: The Russians destroyed the Trypilska TPP because Ukraine ran out of missiles to protect it

The Russian army managed to completely destroy the Trypilska thermal power plant (TPP) because Ukraine ran out of missiles to protect it.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with PBS.

According to him, 11 missiles flew at the Trypilska thermal power plant. Ukrainian air defense destroyed the first seven missiles. Four more destroyed the Trypilska TPP.

"Why? Because we had zero missiles. We have run out of all the missiles that protected Tripillia," Zelensky emphasized.

The Trypilska TPP is the most powerful power plant in the Kyiv region and one of the largest in Ukraine. The company is the largest supplier of electricity in Kyiv, Cherkasy and Zhytomyr regions.

"When they say that the allies cannot give us one or another weapon or cannot be in Ukraine with one or another force, because then it will be perceived that Ukraine dragged NATO into the war. Therefore, after the recent attack, I want to ask you a question: Is Israel in NATO or not?" the president added.

And he noted that NATO countries and their allies defended Israel and showed Iran that Israel was not alone.

"And this was a lesson, this is an answer to all those who say that Ukraine should be helped very carefully so as not to drag NATO countries into the war," Zelensky said.

It is known that when Iran attacked Israel with drones and missiles, the US and its allies helped repel the air attack. When US White House adviser John Kirby was asked why US forces cannot shoot down Iranian drones over Ukraine, as they did over Israel, he replied: "These are different conflicts, different airspace, and different threats."

Attack on the Ukrainian energy industry

During the massive shelling of Ukraine on the night of April 11, the Russians completely destroyed the Trypilska TPP in the city of Ukrainka, Kyiv region. PJSC "Centerenergo" lost 100% of generation. It includes:

The Zmiivska TPP in the Kharkiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Trypilska TPP in the Kyiv region (destroyed by the Russians);

The Vuhlehirska TPP in the Donetsk region (captured by the Russians).

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29, Russia launched a large-scale missile strike against the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. Then it damaged the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.