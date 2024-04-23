Bloomberg: Germany is pressuring the US to hand over one more Patriot system to Ukraine

The German government is pressuring the US to transfer at least one more Patriot air defense system to Ukraine, which will help close the gap in Ukrainian air defense.

Bloomberg writes about this with reference to sources.

In addition to the United States, Germany is also putting pressure on France and Italy to assess their ability to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. Berlinʼs actions are part of a coordinated effort to pressure its European Union and NATO partners to provide Ukraine with more air defense equipment as Russia steps up its attacks.

Bloonberg claims that Germanyʼs increased rhetoric regarding the transfer of air defense equipment to Ukraine comes as Chancellor Olaf Scholz is delaying the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles, explaining that this could allegedly drag Germany into war.

Recently, the German government took the initiative to strengthen Ukrainian air defense. And already on April 13, Germany announced that it would transfer to Ukraine another Patriot launcher and ammunition for existing air defense systems. After the meeting of the European Council, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz emphasized that Berlin is looking for six more Patriot air defense systems in addition to the one previously promised to transfer to Germany.