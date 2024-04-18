Scholz expects that NATO countries will find six more Patriots for Ukraine

Berlin is seeking six more Patriot air defense systems in addition to the one it had previously promised to transfer to Germany.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said this at a press conference on April 18 after the meeting of the European Council in Brussels.

He called on other NATO member states to follow Germanyʼs example to "provide better protection against the numerous attacks that Ukraine is currently suffering."

“Weʼve heard there should be seven more [Patriot] systems now. One of them is ours. And we hope that six more will be found in the context of NATO. And I also took the opportunity here to promote this issue in many discussions," emphasized Scholz.