A meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council with the participation of Zelensky will be held on April 19. The air defense will be discussed

The meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council with the participation of President Volodymyr Zelensky will take place this Friday, April 19.

This was reported by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"First of all, President Zelensky asked to hold a meeting of the Ukraine-NATO Council. We will convene a meeting on Friday. It will be a meeting with President Zelensky, and then with the ministers of defense to discuss the urgent need for greater support for Ukraine," Stoltenberg said.

The priority issues of the meeting will be the strengthening of Ukraineʼs anti-aircraft defense and the supply of artillery ammunition.