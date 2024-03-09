Britain offers Germany a “ring exchange” for the supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Great Britain James Cameron informed that the British side is ready to help Germany solve problems related to the supply of Taurus long-range winged air missiles to Ukraine.

This was reported by ZEIT.

According to Cameron, Britain is ready to consider any proposals and options. For example, the "ring exchange" — Germany transfers the Taurus to Britain, and London supplies Ukraine with missiles similar to Storm Shadow, which are already used by the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Ukraine has been asking Germany for Taurus since the end of May 2023. Chancellor Olaf Scholz opposes it — he says that the transfer of these missiles could involve Germany in a direct conflict with Russia. He also fears that Ukraine may fire Taurus missiles at Russian territories.

In February 2024, the German Bundestag voted to recommend providing long-range weapons to Ukraine, which can be considered a call to hand over the Taurus. However, Scholz has the last word.