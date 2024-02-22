The Bundestag voted for a recommendation to provide Ukraine with long-range weapons

The Bundestag voted for a recommendation to provide Ukraine with long-range weapon systems and ammunition. The German parliament failed the first vote on the oppositionʼs proposal, while it supported an almost similar one from the ruling coalition.

There were 382 MPs in favor, 284 — against, and two abstained from voting.

The MP from the "Servant of the People" party Yehor Chernev was present at the Bundestag session, who believes that it is precisely the Taurus long-range missiles that are being discussed.

"The opposition was pushing its project, there was a name — Taurus. The coalition agreed to a compromise text on long-range weapons. Germany has no other missiles for such purposes," he wrote.

In the future, the decision rests with the German government, in particular with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.