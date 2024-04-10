Germany transfers 400 power generators to Ukraine amid Russian energy attacks

The German government is supplying Ukraine with about 400 generators amid Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

This was reported by the German Embassy in Ukraine.

"Recent Russian airstrikes destroyed and damaged power plants in Ukraine. Millions of people, especially in Sumy and Kharkiv, were left temporarily without electricity. The German government is supplying about 400 generators to strengthen Ukraine in the fight against Russian aggression," the embassy wrote.

The day before, the European Union announced that Austria, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands will urgently provide Ukraine with 157 power generators. In addition, the EU will also transfer 10 high-power generators from its own strategic stockpile. Each of these generators, which are transferred to Ukraine by European partners, is capable of providing electricity, for example, to an entire hospital in an emergency situation.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

As a result of the attack, emergency and stabilization blackouts were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Donetsk regions.

On the night of March 29, Russia launched a powerful air missile attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones, a total of 99 means of air attack. Then it damaged the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.