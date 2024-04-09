The European Union urgently provides Ukraine with 167 power generators after Russian attacks on the energy sector

The European Union (EU) is sending emergency aid to Ukraine in the form of 167 generators after another Russian attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure.

This is stated in the press release of the European Commission.

As noted by the European Commission, in response to Ukraineʼs call for help, Austria, Germany, Sweden and the Netherlands offered to provide 157 electric generators of various sizes through the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

To further strengthen Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure, the EU will also provide 10 high-power generators (1 MW) from its own strategic stocks, the cost of which is €3.57 million. Each of these generators with a capacity of 1 MW is capable of providing electricity to an entire hospital in an emergency, the European Commission notes.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dnipro HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

As a result of the attack, emergency and stabilization blackouts were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa and Donetsk regions.

On the night of March 29, Russia launched a powerful air missile attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones, a total of 99 means of air attack. Then it damaged the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.