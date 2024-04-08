Denmark will transfer $5.8 million to restore the Ukrainian energy system

Denmark will allocate approximately $5.8 million (DKK 40 million) to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. The funds will be spent on restoring the power system that was damaged by Russian attacks.

This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.

With the new contribution, Denmark is helping to ensure energy supply, and at the same time, Ukrainiansʼ access to water and heat next winter.

“Energy and security of supply are being used as weapons in the war against Ukraine to wear down the Ukrainian population. On the Danish side, we will do everything possible to make their energy supply as reliable and sustainable as possible," said Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard.

The head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko thanked for the help to the Ukrainian energy sector and reminded that Denmark became the first donor to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. In total, over two years, the country contributed about €11 million to the Fund.