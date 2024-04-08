Denmark will transfer $5.8 million to restore the Ukrainian energy system

Denmark will allocate approximately $5.8 million (DKK 40 million) to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. The funds will be spent on restoring the power system that was damaged by Russian attacks.
This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Denmark.
With the new contribution, Denmark is helping to ensure energy supply, and at the same time, Ukrainiansʼ access to water and heat next winter.
“Energy and security of supply are being used as weapons in the war against Ukraine to wear down the Ukrainian population. On the Danish side, we will do everything possible to make their energy supply as reliable and sustainable as possible," said Minister of Climate, Energy and Utilities Lars Aagaard.
The head of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine Herman Galushchenko thanked for the help to the Ukrainian energy sector and reminded that Denmark became the first donor to the Energy Support Fund of Ukraine. In total, over two years, the country contributed about €11 million to the Fund.
Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry
On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.
As a result of the attack, emergency and stabilization blackouts were introduced in Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, and Donetsk regions.
On the night of March 29 , Russia launched a powerful air missile attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones, a total of 99 means of air attack. Then it damaged the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.