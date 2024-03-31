In the morning, the Russians took aim at the administrative building in the Lviv region — two people were killed

This morning, March 31, Russian troops attacked the same critical infrastructure facility with cruise missiles as on March 24 and 29. The bodies of two dead people were found under the rubble of the destroyed administration building.

This was announced by the head of the Lviv regional military administration Maksym Kozytskyi.

Rescuers continue their search.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

Russia once again targeted the Ukrainian energy sector and directed a large number of its airstrikes at energy facilities.

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 92 targets out of 151. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29, Russia launched a powerful air missile attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones, a total of 99 means of air attack. There is damage to the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.

On the night of March 31, the Air Defense Forces shot down nine Shahed drones and nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles.