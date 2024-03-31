Air defense forces destroyed 18 air targets overnight

On the night of March 31, the Air Defense Forces protected the skies of Ukraine from another Russian attack — they destroyed nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and nine Shahed attack UAVs.

This was reported by Air Force Commander Mykola Oleschuk.

The Russian occupiers fired 14 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic aircraft from the Saratov region (Russia) and another 11 drones from the Primorsko-Akhtar region (Russia) and Crimea.

At the same time, the Russians attacked with an Iskander-M ballistic missile from Crimea and a Kh-59 guided air missile from the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia region.

Командувач Повітряних сил Микола Олещук / Telegram

Anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Defense Forces of Ukraine were involved in repelling the air attack.