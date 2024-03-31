The enemy targeted high-voltage substations of “Ukrenergo” in the Odesa region — there are emergency shutdowns

On the night of March 31, the Russian army attacked Odesa region with Shahed attack drones — it targeted energy facilities, namely high-voltage substations of "Ukrenergo" in the southern region.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo".

Due to damage to the equipment of the power industry, emergency shutdowns were applied in Odesa and nearby areas. If the volume of electricity consumption increases, the number of outages will increase.

The Odesa City Council reported that after a nighttime drone attack on the energy infrastructure, electric transport has temporarily stopped working in the city. Instead, the number of buses will be increased on main routes.

Restrictions on electricity consumption will continue to apply in Kharkiv Oblast and Kryvyi Rih in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. No shutdown schedules were applied at night. However, due to the increase in consumption and the load on the power system, repeated outages are possible during the day, especially during the evening peak hours.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

Russia once again targeted the Ukrainian energy sector and directed a large number of its airstrikes at energy facilities.

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 92 targets out of 151. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there is no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29 , Russia launched a powerful air missile attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones, a total of 99 means of air attack. There is damage to the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.