Russian troops attacked the energy industry of Odesa and the agro-industry of Kherson region

On the night of March 31, Russian troops attacked the southern regions of Ukraine with drones and various types of missiles. The energy infrastructure of Odesa region and the agro-industrial capacities of Kherson region came under attack.

This was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

The invaders once again directed several waves of Shahed attack drones in the southern regions. The combat work of the Air Defense Forces lasted about two hours.

All eight drones were shot down in Odesa region. Due to falling debris, a fire broke out at one of the regionʼs energy facilities, and the power went out in several settlements. People were not injured. The fire has already been extinguished, and restoration work is underway at the site.

The Russian military attacked the Kherson region with ballistic and guided air missiles, targeting a preserved agricultural enterprise. People survived.

Attacks on the Ukrainian energy industry

Russia once again targeted the Ukrainian energy sector and directed a large number of its airstrikes at energy facilities.

On March 22, the Russian occupiers launched the largest combined attack on the Ukrainian energy system since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. There was a blackout in Kharkiv. The occupiers launched more than 60 drones and almost 90 missiles of various types across Ukraine. Air defense forces shot down 92 targets out of 151. Among other things, the occupiers hit the Dniprovskaya HPP, but there was no threat of a dam breach. Both stations that are part of the Dnipro HPP (HPP-1 and HPP-2) stopped working, while HPP-2 suffered critical damage.

On the night of March 29, Russia launched a powerful air missile attack on the facilities of the fuel and energy sector of Ukraine. The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the enemy used various types of missiles and attack drones, a total of 99 means of air attack. There is damage to the energy infrastructure in Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Ivano-Frankivsk, Lviv, Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions. The targets of the occupiers were also the Kaniv and Dniester hydropower plants located in the Cherkasy and Chernivtsi regions.