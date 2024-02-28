The Minister of Defense: APCs promised by Bulgaria will go to Ukraine “in a few days”

The Defense Minister of Bulgaria Todor Tagarev informed that the armoured personnel carriers (APCs) promised to Ukraine will leave the country "in a few days." Their delivery was delayed.

The minister said this on the bTV channel.

"APCs for Ukraine is still in Sofia. They will leave in a few days, but I wonʼt say the date," he noted.

Tagarev clarified that there are also S-300 systems that are delivered faster than armored personnel carriers.

Currently, Bulgarian aid to Ukraine amounts to €47 million. Bulgaria is preparing another package of military aid for Kyiv.

What a story with an armored personnel carrier from Bulgaria

The Bulgarian government approved the project to transfer armored personnel carriers to Ukraine in August 2023. And on November 22, the Bulgarian parliament finally approved the agreement on the transfer of 100 decommissioned armored personnel carriers.

On December 4, 2023, Bulgarian President Rumen Radev vetoed the free transfer of almost 100 armored personnel carriers from the stocks of the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs to Ukraine. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has never used them, and has been paying for their maintenance and storage for the past 25 years. It was possible to overcome the veto already on December 8, 2023. Also, the majority of the Bulgarian parliament supported the provision of additional military aid to Ukraine and the possibility of using Bulgarian airspace for training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.