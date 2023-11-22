Bulgaria finally approved the transfer of 100 decommissioned armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The National Assembly of Bulgaria on Wednesday finally approved the agreement on the transfer to Ukraine of 100 decommissioned armored personnel carriers belonging to the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs.

This is reported by the Bulgarian publication Nova.

By their decision, the Bulgarian deputies ratified the agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the "free provision of armored transport equipment".

The decision was supported by 152 deputies, and 57 were against it, including representatives of the pro-Russian Renaissance party.