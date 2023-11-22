Bulgaria finally approved the transfer of 100 decommissioned armored personnel carriers to Ukraine

The National Assembly of Bulgaria on Wednesday finally approved the agreement on the transfer to Ukraine of 100 decommissioned armored personnel carriers belonging to the Bulgarian Ministry of Internal Affairs.
This is reported by the Bulgarian publication Nova.
By their decision, the Bulgarian deputies ratified the agreement between the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on the "free provision of armored transport equipment".
The decision was supported by 152 deputies, and 57 were against it, including representatives of the pro-Russian Renaissance party.
- The project on the transfer of armored personnel carriers to Ukraine was approved back in August. These are armored personnel carriers from the stocks of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Bulgaria, which have never been used and, accordingly, they are not needed now. For the past 25 years, the Ministry of Internal Affairs has only paid for the maintenance and storage of this equipment. The machines are supplied to the Ukrainian army together with weapons and spare parts.
- In October 2022, the publication EurActiv wrote that Bulgaria is one of the largest non-public suppliers of weapons to Ukraine. In January 2023, the German publication Die Welt wrote that at the beginning of the war , Bulgaria secretly provided Ukraine with a third of ammunition and 40% of diesel fuel. At the same time, due to internal political disagreements , the shells were transferred secretly. Bulgaria officially handed over two packages of military aid to Ukraine.