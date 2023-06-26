Bulgaria agreed to a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The Bulgarian government made two decisions on providing Ukraine with a new package of military aid. The package of military and military-technical assistance was approved on June 23.

This is stated on the website of the Bulgarian government.

"The approved list of weapons, commensurate in volume with the aid from the first package provided by the interim government by decision of December 22, 2022," the Bulgarian government says.

Earlier, the Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Todor Tagarev stated in an interview with "Free Europe" that the aid package will include weapons and ammunition that are in Bulgariaʼs warehouses, they do not need to be purchased.

In December 2022, the previous parliament adopted the first decision to provide military aid to Ukraine. The interim government handed over this aid, but President Rumen Radev opposed sending arms and ammunition to Kyiv and advised the new government not to allow it in the future — but the new cabinet has a different stance.