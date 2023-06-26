Bulgaria agreed to a new package of military aid to Ukraine

The Bulgarian government made two decisions on providing Ukraine with a new package of military aid. The package of military and military-technical assistance was approved on June 23.
This is stated on the website of the Bulgarian government.
"The approved list of weapons, commensurate in volume with the aid from the first package provided by the interim government by decision of December 22, 2022," the Bulgarian government says.
Earlier, the Minister of Defense of Bulgaria Todor Tagarev stated in an interview with "Free Europe" that the aid package will include weapons and ammunition that are in Bulgariaʼs warehouses, they do not need to be purchased.
In December 2022, the previous parliament adopted the first decision to provide military aid to Ukraine. The interim government handed over this aid, but President Rumen Radev opposed sending arms and ammunition to Kyiv and advised the new government not to allow it in the future — but the new cabinet has a different stance.
- In October 2022, the publication EurActiv wrote that Bulgaria is one of the largest non-public suppliers of weapons to Ukraine. In January 2023, the German publication Die Welt wrote that at the beginning of the war, Bulgaria secretly provided Ukraine with a third of ammunition and 40% of diesel fuel. At the same time, due to internal political disagreements, the shells were transferred secretly.
- On May 4, 2022, the Bulgarian parliament allowed the repair of Ukrainian military equipment at defense enterprises but refused to provide Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.
- On March 20, 2023, 18 countries signed the project of the European Defense Agency on the joint purchase of one million ammunitions to help Ukraine — here is the list of countries.