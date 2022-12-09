Bulgaria is preparing the first package of military aid to Ukraine after the parliament authorized the supply of arms.

This is reported by Reuters.

Bulgaria was one of the few EU countries not to send aid, as the Russian-friendly Socialist Party, a coalition partner in the previous government, blocked such offers. The list of weapons is classified, but government officials said Sofia would send mostly light weapons and ammunition.

Interim Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov said that Bulgaria cannot allow sending its anti-aircraft missile systems or fighter jets, which Kyiv wants.

"My approach was conservative because I need to ensure Bulgariaʼs defense capability. The aid is fully in line with Ukraineʼs priorities, but we are not sending S-300 systems and MiG-29 or Su-25 aircraft," Stoyanov noted.