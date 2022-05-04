Bulgaria has agreed to repair Ukrainian military equipment, but will not supply weapons

Bulgariaʼs parliament has allowed the repair of Ukrainian military equipment at defense companies but has refused to provide Ukraine with weapons and ammunition.

This was reported by BGNES.

200 MPs, including the pro-Russian BSP party, voted in favor. According to "European Pravda" (Ukrainian online media), it threatened to leave the coalition if the parliament voted to provide weapons to Ukraine. The aid package includes measures to overcome the effects of economic sanctions, as well as humanitarian, financial, and military assistance to Ukraine.

MPs declared support for Ukraineʼs accession to the EU, assistance to Ukrainian refugees, the possibility of importing Ukrainian grain to Varna, and strengthening energy cooperation.

Earlier, Slovakia and the Czech Republic announced that they would repair and modernize Ukrainian military equipment.